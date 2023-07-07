BMO Capital Markets Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $59.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

D has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of D opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

