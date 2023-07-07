Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Down 1.4%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.22. 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

