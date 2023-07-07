Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.78

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.78 and last traded at $112.64, with a volume of 638549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

