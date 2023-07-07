Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 2,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 460,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,345.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.