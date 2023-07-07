Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,592 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.5 %

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

