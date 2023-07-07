Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,111,259.16 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braze stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 1,010,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.05. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

