Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.86

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.86 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 325.50 ($4.13). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.02), with a volume of 1,628,893 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 942.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.09.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
