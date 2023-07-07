Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,000. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $308.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

