Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,042.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 305.1% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
- Three AI Trades That Could Double This Year
- 2 Airlines Whose PE Ratios Scream Good Value
- JetBlue Ends Alliance With American, Chance Of Spirit Merger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.