Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,042.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 305.1% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.