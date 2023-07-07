Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $854.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,467. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $761.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.