Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $851.97. 394,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,256. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.56. The stock has a market cap of $351.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

