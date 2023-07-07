Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $62.67

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALE opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

