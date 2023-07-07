Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) PT at C$1.75

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOZ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$316.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.