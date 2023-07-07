Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

