Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.14% of Caleres worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

