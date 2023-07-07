Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.34

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.34 and traded as high as C$40.70. Cameco shares last traded at C$40.49, with a volume of 1,027,343 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.36. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Cameco had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$687.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.0745921 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

