Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$13.12. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.04, with a volume of 28,573 shares.

Canadian Banc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$287.04 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is -512.82%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.