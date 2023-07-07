Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$210.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDNAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $143.61.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

