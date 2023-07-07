Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) CAO Sells $12,193.54 in Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) CAO Thomas Carlton Stewart sold 19,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,193.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 51,632,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,474. The company has a market cap of $265.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,002,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 980,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

