Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.94 billion and approximately $10.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.54 or 0.06167521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,958,896,141 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

