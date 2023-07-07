Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 18,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Cartier Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

