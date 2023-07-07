Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.