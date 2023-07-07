CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

CDW traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $184.78. 109,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

