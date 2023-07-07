CEEK VR Market Cap Achieves $43.50 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.50 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.64 or 1.00054215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05462708 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,853,982.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.