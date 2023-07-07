CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0537 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $43.23 million and $5.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.20 or 1.00019700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05462708 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,853,982.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

