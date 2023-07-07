Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
CMTOY remained flat at $3.95 on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.75.
About Cementos Argos
