Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TRP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. 289,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 219.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

