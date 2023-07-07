Center For Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $338.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

