Center For Asset Management LLC Has $783,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 752,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,673. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

