Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.62. 302,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.