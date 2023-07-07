Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,163. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.