CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNP. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.