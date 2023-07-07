Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $857,462.93

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $857,462.93 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.3259511 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,842,657.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

