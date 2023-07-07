Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.05. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 24,800 shares changing hands.

Century Global Commodities Trading Up 22.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

