Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.93 on Friday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,416,000 after buying an additional 294,183 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after buying an additional 626,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

