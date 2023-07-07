ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTFree Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,710,277.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

