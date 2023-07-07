ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,710,277.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

