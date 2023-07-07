Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,362,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

