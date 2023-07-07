Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.34. 647,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

