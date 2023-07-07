Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.30. 6,469,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,136,465. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

