Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 3,239 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.