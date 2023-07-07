Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 3,239 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
