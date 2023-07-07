Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 365 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.34. The company had a trading volume of 226,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.