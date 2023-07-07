Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

VEEV stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,946. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

