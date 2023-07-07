Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,352 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. 966,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,409. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,673 shares of company stock valued at $107,021,001 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

