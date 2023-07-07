Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.68.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,572. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.87 and a 200-day moving average of $410.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.