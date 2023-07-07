Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $114.12. 435,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,795. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.