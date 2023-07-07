China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Down 2.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 1,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

China Gas Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

