China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
