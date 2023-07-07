China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

