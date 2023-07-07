China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.13

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

China Resources Power Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

