Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lowered by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,093.64 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,233.61 and a 52-week high of $2,147.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,756.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

