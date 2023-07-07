Christopher Dinsmore Sells 6,634 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 6,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $11,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,142.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.